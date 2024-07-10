BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.63. 910,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,164,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $132.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.06.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172,690.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172,690.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $503,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,318.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

