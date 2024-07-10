BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 270.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,692 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CZR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.80. 605,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,789,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average is $40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.98. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.52). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.96 per share, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 191,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,636.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,953.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.96 per share, with a total value of $319,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,636.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.07.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

