BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 113 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 54.5% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 0.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 36,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 66,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $9,221,625.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,307.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 66,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $9,221,625.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,307.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $5,836,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 553,345 shares of company stock worth $66,416,801. 7.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DASH traded down $5.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.65. 1,657,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,894,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $143.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.70 and a 200-day moving average of $117.73.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised DoorDash from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on DoorDash from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.79.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

