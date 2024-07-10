BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 486 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,282.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at $498,282.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,447 shares of company stock worth $27,684,677 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXON traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $293.86. 62,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,673. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.27. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.91. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $329.87.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

