Bilibili Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 30,100 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 19% compared to the typical daily volume of 25,279 call options.
Bilibili Price Performance
BILI stock opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average of $12.41. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.85.
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $791.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.06 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 21.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bilibili will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BILI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.90 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark boosted their target price on Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bilibili
About Bilibili
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bilibili
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.