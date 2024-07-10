Bitcoin (BTC) Market Cap Reaches $1,140.18 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,140.18 billion and approximately $25.77 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $57,819.11 on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.26 or 0.00588497 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00039048 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00065769 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,719,856 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.
