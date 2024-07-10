Bitcoin (BTC) Market Cap Reaches $1,140.18 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,140.18 billion and approximately $25.77 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $57,819.11 on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.26 or 0.00588497 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00039048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00065769 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,719,856 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

