Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Up to $11.21

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.21, but opened at $11.60. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 258,930 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $119.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.12 million. Analysts anticipate that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,310 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $431,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,199,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 533,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 243,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

