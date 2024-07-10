BitShares Trading Down 7% This Week (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 10th. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $6.14 million and $104,565.84 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000657 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000691 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000633 BTC.

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,316,184 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

