BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $915.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.67.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $805.83. 77,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,554. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $119.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $845.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $783.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $792.55.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

