Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Down 3%

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.28. 182,632 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,981,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLND shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Blend Labs from $2.65 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Blend Labs from $1.60 to $3.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.15.

Blend Labs Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $588.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 595.99% and a negative net margin of 90.62%. The business had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.94 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 281,763 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $780,483.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 427,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,446.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,062. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blend Labs

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter worth $894,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blend Labs by 977.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 409,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 371,233 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Blend Labs by 8.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 14,754 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

