Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at UBS Group

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $22.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.81.

Blue Owl Capital stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 306,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,761. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.45. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $19.87.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $486.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.47 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OWL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

