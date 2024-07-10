B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.69) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.45) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 380 ($4.87) to GBX 525 ($6.72) in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 577 ($7.39).
B&M European Value Retail Stock Down 3.4 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Hounaïda Lasry acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.40) per share, with a total value of £35,000 ($44,831.56). 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About B&M European Value Retail
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.
