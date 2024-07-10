B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.69) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.45) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 380 ($4.87) to GBX 525 ($6.72) in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 577 ($7.39).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BME

B&M European Value Retail Stock Down 3.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

LON:BME opened at GBX 441 ($5.65) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,260.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.37. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 431.80 ($5.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 618.20 ($7.92). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 502.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 521.10.

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Hounaïda Lasry acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.40) per share, with a total value of £35,000 ($44,831.56). 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About B&M European Value Retail

(Get Free Report)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.