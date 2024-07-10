BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$58.01 and last traded at C$58.00. 720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$57.60.

BQE Water Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$73.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$60.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.92.

BQE Water (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.65). BQE Water had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of C$2.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.90 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Songlin Ye sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.33, for a total value of C$58,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 898 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$58,666.34. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,031 shares of company stock worth $125,169 and sold 1,750 shares worth $113,867. 53.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

