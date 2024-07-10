Brokerages Set 3M (NYSE:MMM) PT at $111.58

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.58.
MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th.
NYSE MMM opened at $99.70 on Wednesday. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $106.04. The stock has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
