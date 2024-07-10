Brokerages Set AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Target Price at C$6.17

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$4.75 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 10,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.75 per share, with a total value of C$57,500.00. 34.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSE:BOS opened at C$5.29 on Wednesday. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$3.65 and a 1 year high of C$7.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$143.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.20, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.15.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.18). AirBoss of America had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of C$139.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America will post 0.7477477 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is -5.81%.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

