Brokerages Set Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) PT at $37.67

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Citizens Financial Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,472,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,642 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,959,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,296,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,970,000 after buying an additional 431,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.94. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $37.30.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.