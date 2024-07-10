Brokerages Set Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) PT at $6.93

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.93.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Geron in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ GERN opened at $4.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Geron has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.48.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a negative net margin of 38,730.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Geron will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Geron news, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $1,332,977.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $1,332,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 870.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Geron in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Geron by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 24,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

