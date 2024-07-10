Brokerages Set SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Target Price at $14.88

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

SLRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on SLR Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Andrea Colvin Roberts acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SLR Investment by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Price Performance

SLRC opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average of $15.49. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $16.77. The stock has a market cap of $877.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.13.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. SLR Investment had a net margin of 41.66% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.13%.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

