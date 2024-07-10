Brokerages Set Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Target Price at $87.00

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WH shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:WH opened at $72.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.32. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $65.63 and a twelve month high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $276,393.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,522.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,933 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,227 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 150.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,259 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,677,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,079,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,789,000 after buying an additional 740,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,311,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,875,000 after buying an additional 581,909 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,186.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 509,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,092,000 after buying an additional 469,827 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

