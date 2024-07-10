C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Acquires Shares of 1,434 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $312.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.07.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,554.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK traded up $3.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.08. 512,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.00 and a 1 year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.