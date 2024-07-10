C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Buys 11,008 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 844.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,008 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 98,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,662,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $58.42. 4,609,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,517,934. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $61.01.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.