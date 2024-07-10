C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Buys Shares of 25,800 Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,991,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,664 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,600 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,375,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after acquiring an additional 45,396 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,224,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,713,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,302,000 after purchasing an additional 413,149 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRDO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen upgraded Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 112,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $3,596,987.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,273,320.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $1,511,950.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,498,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,116,568.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 112,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $3,596,987.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,320.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 687,285 shares of company stock valued at $16,563,662 in the last quarter. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 0.7 %

CRDO traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $31.21. 1,059,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,986. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $32.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.67 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.98.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $60.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

