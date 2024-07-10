C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Grows Holdings in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.34% of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLR. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $98,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA NLR traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.00. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $89.36.

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

