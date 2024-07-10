C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 789,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,105,000 after acquiring an additional 75,672 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 53.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 70,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 24,497 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 35,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.95. The company had a trading volume of 530,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,248. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $114.60.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.