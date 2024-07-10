C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Makes New Investment in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $111,143,000. AWM Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,787,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,049,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,832,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,729,000.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

TBLL remained flat at $105.64 during midday trading on Wednesday. 111,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,608. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $105.20 and a 52-week high of $106.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.57.

About Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

