C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Purchases 447 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LLY shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,001.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $816.78.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,004,704 shares of company stock valued at $869,479,116 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LLY traded up $6.58 on Wednesday, hitting $939.08. 2,040,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932,221. The company has a market capitalization of $892.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $838.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $757.52. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $434.34 and a 52-week high of $945.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

