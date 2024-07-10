C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Purchases 7,310 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,802 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,654,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,268,000 after purchasing an additional 295,705 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,326,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,069,000 after purchasing an additional 260,305 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,154,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,964,000 after purchasing an additional 200,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,755,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,126,000 after purchasing an additional 42,006 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,706,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,985. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $60.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.65.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

