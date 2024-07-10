C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Purchases Shares of 23,493 Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned 0.14% of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 128,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HIGH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.43. 177,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,487. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $25.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.47.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

