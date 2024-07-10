Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $332.20

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $332.20 and last traded at $333.55, with a volume of 71870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $346.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $590.83.

Cable One Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $367.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.78 by ($2.67). Cable One had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $404.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.41 EPS for the current year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wallace R. Weitz purchased 1,000 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $369.98 per share, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,958.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $35,195,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 1st quarter worth about $8,695,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cable One by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

