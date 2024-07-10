Callan Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $769,372,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257,201 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,541,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $387,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,267 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 8,336.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,732,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $117,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,262 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,566,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $892,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,876 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MU traded up $5.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.39. 22,025,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,811,248. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.95. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The company has a market capitalization of $151.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.39%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MU shares. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.72.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $4,412,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,497,041.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total transaction of $4,412,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,497,041.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,730 shares of company stock worth $31,063,449 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

