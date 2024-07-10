Callan Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,744 Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,474,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,537,000 after purchasing an additional 41,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 511,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,521,000 after purchasing an additional 92,913 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 688.9% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 474,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,855,000 after purchasing an additional 414,389 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $66,223,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMG. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:AMG traded up $4.82 on Wednesday, reaching $159.54. 317,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.19 and its 200-day moving average is $157.05. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.22 and a 1-year high of $169.65.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $499.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.53 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 16.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.22%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

