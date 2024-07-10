Callan Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 5,167 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter worth $1,280,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth $423,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 189,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after buying an additional 30,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Trading Up 1.9 %

SNY stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.03. 3,369,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,859. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $129.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.61.

About Sanofi

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.52%. Research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

