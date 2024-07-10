Callan Capital LLC Buys New Position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIO. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in City Office REIT by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 447,484 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in City Office REIT by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 101,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in City Office REIT by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,913,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,633,000 after purchasing an additional 40,432 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in City Office REIT by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in City Office REIT by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CIO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.93. 339,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. City Office REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The company has a market cap of $197.94 million, a PE ratio of -17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99.

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -142.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

View Our Latest Research Report on CIO

About City Office REIT

(Free Report)

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.