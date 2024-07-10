Callan Capital LLC Has $376,000 Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Callan Capital LLC cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 69.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $671,384,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,025,000 after purchasing an additional 652,924 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,780,000 after acquiring an additional 397,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,587,784,000 after acquiring an additional 183,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,965,000 after buying an additional 158,075 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,116.93.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock traded up $12.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,028.19. The stock had a trading volume of 272,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,011.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,037.59. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

