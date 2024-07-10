Callan Capital LLC Invests $220,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $382.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,532. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $382.82. The company has a market capitalization of $101.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

