Callan Capital LLC Invests $259,000 in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 712 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,627,000 after buying an additional 21,280 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 98,980.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,377,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,811,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CI

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $329.91. 1,634,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,401. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $337.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $93.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.