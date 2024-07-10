Callan Capital LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 16.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RACE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays cut shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $461.67.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of RACE traded up $8.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $435.05. 129,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,533. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $285.02 and a fifty-two week high of $442.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $415.60 and its 200-day moving average is $399.98.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 43.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $2.443 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

