Callan Capital LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 0.8 %
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.78. 997,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,433. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $56.28 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.33.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on CCEP. Argus increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.