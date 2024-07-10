Callan Capital LLC Takes $273,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 653 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,047,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $6.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $478.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,902,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $479.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Read More

