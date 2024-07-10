Callan Capital LLC Takes $310,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $1,560,524,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,534,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,207,549,000 after buying an additional 2,998,228 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,959,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $870,198,000 after buying an additional 1,246,066 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,361,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $582,970,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,357,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,134 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.12. 9,646,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,666,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $65.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.56. The firm has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.