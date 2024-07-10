Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.48) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.95% from the company’s current price.
PETS has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.44) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 390 ($5.00) to GBX 330 ($4.23) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th.
Pets at Home Group Stock Down 3.2 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Michael Iddon sold 56,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($3.97), for a total transaction of £174,471.10 ($223,480.34). 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Pets at Home Group
Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.
