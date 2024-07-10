Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a C$179.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$195.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.60% from the stock’s previous close.

CNR has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$205.00 to C$202.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$195.00 to C$188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$182.86.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$157.57 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$143.13 and a 52 week high of C$181.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$168.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$171.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48. The company has a market cap of C$100.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.72. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.29 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7897884 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

