Canadian Pacific Kansas City Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 7,110 put options on the company. This is an increase of 523% compared to the average volume of 1,142 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CP. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.95.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CP traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.02. The company had a trading volume of 373,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,523. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CP. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.