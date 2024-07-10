Canadian Tire Co., Limited Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Canadian Tire in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $2.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.83. The consensus estimate for Canadian Tire’s current full-year earnings is $11.95 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

Canadian Tire stock opened at C$215.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.00. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$211.00 and a 1-year high of C$300.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$735.30 million, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$229.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$247.69.

Canadian Tire Announces Dividend

Canadian Tire ( TSE:CTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.59. Canadian Tire had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of C$3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.51 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Canadian Tire’s payout ratio is currently 138.89%.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.

Further Reading

