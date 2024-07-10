Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) is Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Investments & Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises 5.0% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.02. 1,079,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,364. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

