Capital One Financial Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) – Capital One Financial boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Vital Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.97 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Vital Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VTLE. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vital Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.30.

Vital Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of VTLE opened at $43.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Vital Energy has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $62.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.85.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $482.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.97 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Vital Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,669,000. Webs Creek Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vital Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $7,619,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the first quarter worth $1,018,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vital Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

