CapWealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CapWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.5% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HD stock traded down $2.61 on Tuesday, hitting $336.99. 2,254,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $338.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

