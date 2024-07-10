Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CARA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.93.

Cara Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $0.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.69. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 174.15% and a negative net margin of 723.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $86,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 102,230 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 831,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 28,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,409,000. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

