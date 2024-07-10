Carol W. Carpenter Sells 900 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $16,371.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,440.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Couchbase Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $17.30. The company had a trading volume of 302,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,850. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $51.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.52 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 54.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Couchbase by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BASE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Couchbase from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Couchbase from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Couchbase from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.58.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

