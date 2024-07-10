Carson Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,851 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,851 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,213.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,203,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $79,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,925 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 475,061 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,064,000 after acquiring an additional 74,194 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,888 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 32,331 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in General Motors by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 51,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in General Motors by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 119,714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 93,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $683,616.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 162,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,455,874.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $683,616.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 162,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,455,874.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.96.

General Motors Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,696,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,827,512. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average is $42.02. The stock has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

